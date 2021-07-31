Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.63 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 38.35 ($0.50), with a volume of 7,026,999 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

