Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

