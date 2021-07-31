Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $55.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $52.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $224.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $223.40 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

