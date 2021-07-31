Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

