Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Phil Kirk Buys 100,000 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.03. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.57.

HBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

