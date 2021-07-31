Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman Sells 11,435 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HAS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $104.89.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
