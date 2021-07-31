Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman Sells 11,435 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

