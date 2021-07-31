Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $101.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,018. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

