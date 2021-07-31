Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,018. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

