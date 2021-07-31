Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.22%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.