Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

