Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 81.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Insiders purchased 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

