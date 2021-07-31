Haynes International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

HAYN stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

