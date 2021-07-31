Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 72,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

Get Haynes International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.