Head-To-Head Review: Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) & Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Rexhall Industries (OTCMKTS:REXLQ) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexhall Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Winnebago Industries 0 3 8 0 2.73

Winnebago Industries has a consensus price target of $80.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Rexhall Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Rexhall Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Winnebago Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A Winnebago Industries 7.21% 27.74% 13.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexhall Industries and Winnebago Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexhall Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Winnebago Industries $2.36 billion 1.03 $61.44 million $2.58 27.86

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rexhall Industries.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Rexhall Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexhall Industries

REXHALL INDUSTRIES, INC. designs, manufactures and sells class A motorhomes. Class A motorhomes are self-contained and self-powered recreational vehicles used primarily in conjunction with leisure travel and outdoor activities.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.

