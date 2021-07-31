Head to Head Survey: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and PennyMac Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50 PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.67%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus target price of $81.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and PennyMac Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.13 $1.65 billion $20.92 3.01

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Finance Of America Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

