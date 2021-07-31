Head-To-Head Survey: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mallinckrodt and OrganiGram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A OrganiGram 0 6 3 0 2.33

OrganiGram has a consensus price target of $4.22, indicating a potential upside of 61.21%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Risk & Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrganiGram has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of OrganiGram shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and OrganiGram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -49.31% 39.11% 4.09% OrganiGram -190.24% -19.91% -14.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and OrganiGram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.01 -$944.60 million N/A N/A OrganiGram $64.61 million 12.12 -$101.29 million ($0.08) -32.75

OrganiGram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats OrganiGram on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics segment relates to niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was founded by Gustavo Mallinckrodt, Otto Mallinckrodt and Edward Mallinckrodt in 1867 and is headquartered in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.