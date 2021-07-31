Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

PEAK stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

