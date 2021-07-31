HealthStream, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.21 on Friday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $921.66 million, a PE ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

