HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their market perform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

