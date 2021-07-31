Heartland BancCorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.