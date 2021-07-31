HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.98. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

