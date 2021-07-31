Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

HELE stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

