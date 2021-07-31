HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLLGY. Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HLLGY opened at $33.75 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

