HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.