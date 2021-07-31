Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.47 ($118.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.48 ($100.56). The company had a trading volume of 313,570 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.30. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

