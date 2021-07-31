HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0002

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $210,082.73 and $71.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.