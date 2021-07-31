Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $9.96 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $368.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.