Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 99,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,679. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

