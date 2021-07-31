Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.