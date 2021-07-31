Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.08-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.97-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $138.46. 1,252,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,630. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

