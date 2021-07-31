Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

NYSE:HLT traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

