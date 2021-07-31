HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BLK opened at $867.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.