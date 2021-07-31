HM Payson & Co. Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

