HM Payson & Co. Has $304,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,624. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

