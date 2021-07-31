HM Payson & Co. Sells 19,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $62.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.