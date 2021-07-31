HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

