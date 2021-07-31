HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

HNI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 300,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

