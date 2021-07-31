Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

