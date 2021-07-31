Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

AGCO stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

