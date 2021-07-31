Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $233.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

