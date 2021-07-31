Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

HubSpot stock opened at $596.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.13 and a 52 week high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

