Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

DIN stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

