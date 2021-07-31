Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMLP. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE HMLP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

