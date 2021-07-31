Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Acquires 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,694.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,884. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,478.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

