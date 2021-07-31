Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $17.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,863.44. The stock had a trading volume of 260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,777. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,127.94 and a 1 year high of $1,866.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.