Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $1,623.57. 132,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,169. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,633.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

