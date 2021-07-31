Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 813 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 7,064,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

