Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,309 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Friday. 479,796 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

