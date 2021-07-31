Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 511.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $167.99 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

