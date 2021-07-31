Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,535 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

