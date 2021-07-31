Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $261.05. 2,806,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

